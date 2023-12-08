Home

News

Cash-for Query Case: Here’s Why Mahua Moitra Was Not Allowed To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

Cash-for Query Case: Here’s Why Mahua Moitra Was Not Allowed To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow TMC MP Mahua Moitra to speak in the Lower House on the Ethics Committee recommendation.

Mahua Moitra (File photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for “unethical conduct”, which was adopted by a voice vote.

Trending Now

Why Mahua Was Not Allowed To Speak?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow TMC MP Mahua Moitra to speak in the Lower House on the Ethics Committee recommendation. Birla said Moitra got the opportunity to defend herself at the panel meet.

You may like to read

Hanging By A Kangaroo Court, Says Mahua Moitra

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra equated the action with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission. She told reporters that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.

The Ethics Committee report found Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials — User ID and Password of Lok Sabha Member’s Portal, with unauthorised persons which had an irrepressible impact on national security.

The motion moved by Joshi said that Moitra’s “conduct has further been found to be unbecoming as a member of parliament for accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest which is a serious misdemeanour and highly deplorable conduct” on her part.

Joshi urged the House to accept the recommendation and finding of the committee and “resolve that continuance of Mahua Moitra as member of Lok Sabha is untenable and she may be expelled from the membership of the Lok Sabha”.

What Is Cash-for Query?

A “cash for query” case could potentially be classified as a breach of privilege or misconduct. Parliamentary privileges are some special rights and immunities given to the members of Parliament to ensure their effective functioning. Misusing these privileges constitutes a breach of privilege, which is investigated and adjudicated by the Committee of Privileges. In contrast, misconduct is determined on a case-by-case basis and refers to any behavior by a member that is deemed unbecoming or unsuitable for someone holding such a position. Complaints of misconduct are handled by the Committee on Ethics.

In some instances, Parliament has established ad hoc committees (such as an inquiry committee) to specifically address matters related to members’ conduct. These ad hoc committees differ from the Ethics and Privileges committees in that the Speaker has significantly more influence in their composition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.