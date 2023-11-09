Home

Cash-For-Query Row: Ethics Panel Draft Report Chides Mahua Moitra Over ‘Unethical Conduct’, Says Login Accessed 47 Times From UAE

The Lok Sabha Ethics Panel has accused Mohua Moitra of indulging in 'unethical conduct'. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and shared her parliamentary login ID and password with unauthorised people which was used gain access at least 47 times from the UAE, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has stated in its draft report, according to a report.

Citing sources, an ANI report said the Ethics Panel, in its draft report, has accused Moitra of being involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons.

According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft, the report said.

“One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects,” the report quoted sources as saying.

A meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which is probing the cash-for-query allegations against Mahua Moitra– is currently underway where the panel is likely to adopt a 500-page draft report on the accusations against the TMC leader.

Moitra’s login used 47 times from UAE

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra’s cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times, the ANI report said.

“On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai,” according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. It also seeks MHA’s input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, “The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.”

“In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner,” it added.

‘Unethical conduct’

The draft report further said, “Unethical Conduct’ and ‘Contempt of the House’ by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money – cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transaction between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be.”

The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages.

Further report stated that “Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian national with UAE residential rights.

Expulsion on cards for Moitra

Citing sources, the report said the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Earlier today, Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a breach in the rules of the House claiming that the draft report of the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics was accessed by a news channel. She alleged that since the media house was owned by the Adani group this was an issue of corporate fraud and breach of regulations.

Cash-for-query row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

‘Adani wanted to cut a deal’

On October 27, Moitra levelled explosive charges against business magnate Gautam Adani, claiming that the Adani Group Chairman approached her twice in the last three via two Lok Sabha MPs and wanted to “work out a deal”.

Moitra claimed that Adani wanted to sit down with her and offer her a deal but she rejected his advances and refused to meet him.

“Mr Adani has approached me via two Lok Sabha MPs in the last three years to sit across the table with him and work out a deal I have refused,” India Today had quoted Mahua Moitra as saying.

The TMC leader claimed Gautam Adani was offering her cash to not ask questions in the House.

“The issue is, he was giving cash to not question,” she had said, according to India Today.

Moitra said she turned down Adani’s “deal” and never met him in person even though the billionaire approached her twice in three years “via two Lok Sabha MPs”. Mahua, however, did not name the two MPs who purportedly approached her on behalf of Adani.

(With ANI inputs)

