Rajasthan To Conduct Caste Survey Like Bihar

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Friday that a caste-based census would be conducted in Rajasthan. The announcement comes just ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Government will conduct a caste-based census in the state, following a similar exercise conducted in Bihar. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this after a state party meeting on Friday, stating that a proposal had been passed by the Akhil Bharatiya Congress Committee. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the caste census system in the Raipur session of Congress, and we will do it here on the basis of the same. Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste census like Bihar. We will take the concept that there should be participation of the people as per their population. Instructions will be given to conducting caste-based census on the lines of Bihar,” ANI quoted CM Gehlot as saying.

