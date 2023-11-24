Home

Caste Census To Begin In Andhra Pradesh On THIS Date; Check Details

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the completion of the caste-based census is one of the major goals laid out by the YSRCP government.

Information Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said completing the caste census is one of the major goals of the Andhra Pradesh government. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Caste Census: A comprehensive caste census will commence in Andhra Pradesh from December 9 this year, the state government informed on Friday. In an official statement, Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the completion of the caste-based census is one of the major goals laid out by the YSRCP government.

“It is important to have a caste census to transform the living standards of people,” the minister stated.

Noting that there has been no caste census in India post independence but only a population census, the minister said that the government is eliciting opinions from caste representatives across the state, an official press release said.

Exuding confidence that the state would conduct the caste census in a fair and comprehensive manner, Krishna said Andhra Pradesh’s enumeration exercise will emerge as a role model across the country.

He asserted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is renowned for ensuring social justice, and claimed that opposition parties are shivering at the mere mention of a caste census.

Though initially the caste census was announced to cover the 139 Backward Classes (BC) communities, now its scope includes all castes in Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

Shekhawat slams Congress for promising caste census in Rajasthan

In related news, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for promising to conduct the Caste Census in Rajasthan if the party retains power in the state. Shekhawat argued that holding a caste survey comes under caste survey comes under the purview of the Central government and promising such things in their manifesto shows how the Congress to hellbent on dividing the nation.

“They can never do (caste census) because it is not in the purview of the state government. As per the Constitution, it is the Centre’s subject and only the central Government can do it. Their party (Congress) has always divided the nation and they are trying to do it once again. Congress does not have the moral right to talk about OBCs,” the Minister said, according to news agency ANI.

Congress has promised to conduct a state-wide caste census in Rajasthan if they retain power in the state after the November 25 Assembly polls.

The grand-old party has also promised to do the same across the nation if voted to power at the Centre in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

