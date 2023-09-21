Home

News

Caste, Religion Being Used To Prevent People From Asking Basic Questions: Priyanka Gandhi At Chattisgarh Rally

Caste, Religion Being Used To Prevent People From Asking Basic Questions: Priyanka Gandhi At Chattisgarh Rally

Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for not addressing pressing issues like unemployment and price rise.

New Delhi: In a sly dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the people of the country were being misled in the name of caste and religion to prevent them from asking basic questions about issues facing the nation.

Trending Now

Addressing the ‘Mahila Samridhi Sammelan’ organised by the Bhupesh Baghel’s Chhattisgarh government in Bhilai, Priyanka Gandhi said sentiments of the common people were being used for political motives and a conspiracy was at play to divert people’s attention from basic issues.

You may like to read

The Congress leader launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for not addressing pressing issues like unemployment and price rise even as “industrialist friends” were making Rs 1,600 crore per day.

Recalling a childhood experience, Priyanka said she and her father Rajiv Gandhi were visiting his constituency and the then PM, who was driving their vehicle, got down to talk to people.

“A woman started shouting at my father complaining about the poor condition of roads. My father answered her and when I asked him if he felt bad (about the attitude of the woman), he said no. He said it was the duty of the woman to ask and his to answer,” she said.

Gandhi said, 40 years on from that incident, she had asked a woman in Uttar Pradesh whether she had a gas cylinder and the woman, who sold bangles for a living, said she had one but it was empty.

The woman complained about absence of water supply and electricity but asserted she would vote for the incumbent MLA and then started talking about caste and religion, she said.

“Values in politics have changed. Sentiments of people are being used for political motives. People are being misled in the name of caste and religion as part of a political conspiracy so that they don’t ask basic questions,” he said.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses Mahila Samridhi Sammelan in Bhilai. "The Central Government organised G20, it's good…But they cannot answer you why there is unemployment, inflation, or why farmers are not getting the required… pic.twitter.com/LkdRp5uStX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 21, 2023

Asserting that people were aware earlier as well as now, she said, “Those who ask votes in the name of religion and caste, ask them what they have done for you?”

Priyanka said the G20 events held by the Narendra Modi government were good as they enhanced the pride of the country but questioned the expenditure on some fronts.

Claiming that Rs 27,000 crore has been spent for Yashobhoomi (international convention centre), Rs 20,000 crore for the new Parliament building and Rs 8000 crore each for two aircraft, Gandhi said the PM does not answer why roads are in such a bad condition, why there is no employment and why there is price rise.

He doesn’t answer why farmers are earning Rs 27 per day while his industrialist friends are making Rs 1,600 crore per day, the Congress leader claimed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES