Home

News

Caught-On-Cam: Speeding Car Rams Bike, Sends Woman Flying In TN’s Coimbatore

Caught-On-Cam: Speeding Car Rams Bike, Sends Woman Flying In TN’s Coimbatore

CCTV footage of the incident showed a car ramming into a motorcycle before hitting a woman at breakneck speed on a street in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A speeding car rammed into a woman while she was walking on a busy street in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, showed a speeding car ramming into a motorcycle before hitting a pedestrian who is walking on the side of the road.

Trending Now

As per reports, the incident took place in Coimbatore, when the woman, identified as Leelavathi, a resident of Sindhamani, was walking to work on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, showed the speeding vehicle hitting a elderly man who is riding a motorcycle before ramming Leelavathi at breakneck speed with the impact sending her flying off the road.

You may like to read

Local media reports said the accident took place near the Kennedy Theater area in Coimbatore, when Leelavathi, who works as house help, was walking to work on Tuesday morning. A speeding car rammed her from behind, they said, adding that she was completely unaware and had zero time to react and move out of the way.

The impact was such that Leelavathi was thrown almost 50 meters away, they said. The victim was rushed to private hospital in Gandhiouram where her condition is stated to be stable, they added.

Meanwhile, police said they identified the erring driver as Udham Kumar and registered a case against him, adding that further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES