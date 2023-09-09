By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Caught on cam: Video footage captures scary visuals of Morocco earthquake
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday.
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday (September 8), killing at least 632 people, destroying buildings and sending residents of major cities rushing from their homes. The 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh.
