New Delhi: In an innovative way to teach the motorists how to obey traffic rules and wear helmets while riding bikes, the traffic police in the Madhya Pradesh has been asking two-wheeler riders, who are caught without wearing helmet, to write down an essay to explain the reason for not wearing the headgear while driving on the road.

It is believed that exercise will help them know the importance of wearing helmets and also will enhance their writing skills.

As per updates, over 150 violators of helmet rules in Bhopal have written down 100-word essay each in the past six days explaining the reason for ignoring the use of the protective gear.

The exercise was being done as part of the initiative that was launched in Bhopal during the Road Safety Week that will end on Friday.

Wearing a helmet is compulsory for every rider as it is essential for the protection of riders of two-wheel vehicles.

“During the ongoing Road Safety Week, riders of two-wheelers found without a helmet are being told to write an essay in 100 words to explain as to why they were violating this necessary safety norm, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Chouhan told PTI.

Saying that the initiative will continue even after the end of the Road Safety Week (January 11 to 17), the police said they have taken out rallies to create public awareness about traffic rules in the past one week.

As part of the awareness campaign, the police said they have also distributed pamphlets among the local residents to inform them about traffic rules. As part of the initiative, an eye check-up camp for auto-drivers was also organised.

(With inputs from PTI)