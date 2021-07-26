CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date And Time: The wait of the lakhs of students is going to be over soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the board exam results of classes 10, 12 this week on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also their Class 10, 12 mark sheets through the DigiLocker, UMANG platforms.Also Read - CBSE 10th,12th Result 2021 BIG Updates: Will Board Declare Result Date And Time Tomorrow?

Notably, board was expected to declare class 10 results by July 20, but it will now be released on a later date. “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. Results are delayed this year as the process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, one of board officials had said. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Latest Update: Candidates Affected by Maharashtra Rains Will Get Another Chance To Appear For Exam, NTA to Announce Dates Soon

Like previous years, students can expect Education Minister to announce CBSE Class 10th, 12th result date and time. Earlier on Friday, a link to access CBSE Class 10th result 2021 was doing rounds on social media, however, the board officials were quick to confirm that the link was fake. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: BIG Announcement on Date And Time Expected Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date And Time | Latest Updates

07:44 AM: CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be delayed further. As per the experts, the priority is CBSE Class 12 Result.

Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE had to cancel the board examinations this year. In the absence of crucial exams, the board will declare results on the basis of an alternated assessment policy. While Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level, the assessment for class 12 will include the marks of students’ performance in class 10 and 11.