CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: While the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare class 10, 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th result 2021. Earlier on Monday, a top CBSE official asserted that the board and schools are still working to finalise accurate results, thus, students can expect final results next week only. ” Board and schools were still working in coordination to finalise accurate results. Neither of the results will be released this week”, Dr Sayam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examinations Controller told a leading news portal. Meanwhile, once declared, students can check their results on the official website cbseresults.nic.in – and other platforms like DigiLocker. Following the previous trends, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may announce CBSE 10th result 2021 on his official social media pages.Also Read - CBSE Results 2021 Big Update: Class 10, 12 Results NOT Releasing This Week, Expected After July 25

