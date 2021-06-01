Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest News Today: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following post-Covid complications. This came as a big setback for the students who were waiting with bated breath for the government’s final decision on holding the class 12 board exam 2021. Notably, Nishank was expected to take a final call regarding the CBSE 12 Board Exams 2021 today. Also Read - Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Limited Subjects, Open Book Way Forward to Conduct Exams, Says RSS-Affiliate

On the other hand, Indian Express has reported that the Education Ministry will announce a decision on Class 12 Board examinations after the Supreme Court's decision.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court was informed that the government will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representing the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal told this to a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari which said if the Centre decides to depart from the last year’s policy, wherein the remaining board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, then it must give tangible reasons for it.

“No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it”, the bench told Venugopal.

Observing that the last year’s decision was taken after deliberations, the apex court said, “If you are departing from that policy, please give us good reasons so that we can examine it”. Notably, the apex court was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.