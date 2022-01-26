CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams anytime soon. While an official confirmation is awaited, specualtions are rife that results for both classes 10 and 12 will be declared next week. Once announced, students of both CBSE and CISCE can check their scores on the respective official websites using their login credentials.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How Accessing OMR Answer Sheets Will Help Students | Explained

Here are the LIVE updates

CBSE students can check their results via cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

CISCE students can check their ICSE and ISC semester 1 results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Yesterday, a fake CBSE circular claiming that scores will be released on January 25 went viral on social media.

The fake circular dated January 22 claimed that the term 1 result will be available through the ‘Centre of Educations’ and students will be provided unique usernames and passwords via the centers ‘to ease navigation within the portal’.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check the scores