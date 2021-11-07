CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the first bifurcated board exams for classes 10 and 12 from November 17 and November 16, respectively. For the unversed, the CBSE has decided to conduct classes 10, 12 board exams into 2 terms— covering 50 per cent syllabus in each.Also Read - CBSE Exams 2021-22: What Board Plans For Major & Minor Subject Exams? Check Full List of Class 10, 12 Subjects Here

Since this is the first time CBSE will be using OMR sheets for class 10,12 exams, we have decoded the OMR sheet so that there is no last-minute confusion among the students. As per the guidelines issued by the central board, students can only use blue or black ballpoint pens to fill answers in the OMR sheet.

Important features of OMR

There will be space for answering 60 questions in an OMR irrespective of the total questions given in the Question Papers of any subject. Candidates will use maximum circles as per total questions given in the Question Paper for giving responses. This should be only in serial.

Answers given after the maximum question number will not be evaluated. Meaning thereby, if there are 45 questions in some Question Papers and the candidate is changing Question no 46 in OMR and writing this question as 45 and then giving the answer, it will not be evaluated.

For giving a response, 4 circles i.e. (a), (b),(c),& (d) are given in front of each question in a row. Candidates once confident about the correctness of reply should darken the circle with a pen.

After four circles are over, a box is given in the same row. Candidates have to write the correct option in this box.

After the box, a circle is given, which contains the question number. This circle is to be darkened by the candidates if they have not attempted this question.

Candidates are advised that first of all they should mark the response by darkening the circle. If fully satisfied then they should write a response in a box. Purpose of giving a box is only that if any candidate wishes to change the response, the same be written in the box.

Even if a candidate is satisfied with darkening the circle, this response has to be written in the box. Candidates have to reply both in a circle and in a box.

Reply written in the box will be treated as final.

If the box is empty and the response is marked in the circle, it will be considered that the Question has not been attempted by the candidate.

If the response is given in a box and the circle is left blank, it will be considered that the Question has been attempted by the candidate.

If all the three i.e. four circles, box and last circle are left blank, it will be considered that the question has not been attempted.

Key Things About The OMR Sheet Students Must Know