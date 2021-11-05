CBSE Term 1 Exam: Ahead of the commencement of Class 10, 12 board exam 2022-22, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finalised that it will evaluate all the OMR sheets for Term 1 papers on the same day as the exam at the Ce ntre before uploading/ handing over the same to the regional office. The 90-minute CBSE Term 1 exam will have 60 questions. However, the number of questions may vary depending on the subjects.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Students Adamant on Their Demand, Urge Board to Conduct Exams Online

"The OMR-sheet responses will be mapped at the centre, the score recorded and thereafter the sheets will be sent to the respective regional offices. Videos on the evaluation process will also be shared with the candidates and teachers", CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bharadwaj told Times of India.

All new customized OMR-sheet for Term 1 exams

Additional blank space/ separate columns would be given in the OMR answer sheets for the comfort of candidates. “While revision if the candidate realises that they have selected the wrong choice, they can strike it off, select the correct circle, and write the same (like 1, 2, 3 or 4 or a, b, c or d) in the additional blank space,” Times of India had quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Bharadwaj asserted that such responses will be calculated on the basis of a combination of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical mark recognition (OMR) techniques.

Moreover, students will get an additional column of 60 oval shapes for each of the 60 questions. Students will be asked to fill this space at the end of the exam indicating the questions skipped.

‘Conduct Exams Online’

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, candidates are requesting the board to conduct exams online, or in hybrid mode – online and offline. Scores of students have also started an online petition demanding that the upcoming board exams 2021-22 should either be canceled or held online.

“Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students’ lives is absolutely not worth it”, the petition read.

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card

On the other hand, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards:

Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on screen

Take a printout for future use