CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: CBSE 12th Board Exam Dates Soon at cbse.gov.in; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Subject Offered

CBSE class 10, and 12 date sheet 2024 is expected to release in December 2023. Check steps to download CBSE date sheet 2024 at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) examination for the academic year 2023-2024 from February 15, 2024. CBSE is expected to release the CBSE class 10, and 12 date sheet 2024 in December 2023. As of now, the Board has not issued any official statement regarding the release date of the CBSE board exam date sheet. The comprehensive and detailed examination timetable is still awaited. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) can download the CBSE Datesheet by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.

NOTE: Students can access the CBSE class 10th date sheet 2024 and CBSE class 12 date sheet 2024 from – cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE date sheet for the 2023-24 academic session includes vital information such as subject names, exam dates for CBSE exams 2024, exam timings, and essential instructions for candidates. Students preparing for the CBSE board examinations in 2023-24 can access and download the CBSE date sheet 2024 from the official website. CBSE is anticipated to release both the CBSE 10th date sheet 2024 and CBSE 12th class date sheet 2024 simultaneously on its official website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 – List of Subjects Offered in CBSE 12th Exam Entrepreneurship

Biotechnology

Engineering Graphics

Electronics Technology

Shorthand(English)

Shorthand(Hindi)

Food Nutrition & Dietetics

Library & Information Science

Kathak Dance

Bharatanatyam – Dance

Kuchipudi- Dance

Kathakali- Dance

Banking

Horticulture

Hindi Elective

Hindi Core

Food Production

Office Procedures & Practices

Design

Data Science

Early Childhood Care & Education

Artificial Intelligence

Hindustani Music MEL INS

Hindustani Music PER INS

Automotive

Health Care

Cost Accounting

English Elective

English Core

Russian

Beauty & Wellness

Marketing

Retail

Agriculture

Multi-Media

Chemistry

Bengali

Financial Markets Management

Typography & Computer Application

Medical Diagnostics

Textile Design

Geography

Yoga

Hindustani Music Vocal

Physics

Legal Studies

Punjabi

Tamil

Telugu

Sindhi

Marathi

Gujarati

Manipuri

Malayalam

Odia

Assamese

Kannada

Arabic

Tibetan

French

German

Persian

Nepali

Limboo

Lepcha

Telugu Telangana

Bodo

Tangkhul

Japanese

Bhutia

Spanish

Kashmiri

Sanskrit Core

Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Physical Education

Fashion Studies

Biology

Economics

Painting

Graphics

Sculpture

Applied Art (commercial Art)

Political Science

National Cadet Corps (NCC) Information Technology

Tourism

Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

Salesmanship

Informatics Practices

Computer Science

Business Studies

Business Administration

Urdu Elective

Sanskrit Elective

Carnatic Music Vocal

Carnatic Music Mel INS

Carnatic Music Per INS MRIDANGAM

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India

Urdu Core

Front Office Operations

Insurance

Geospatial Technology

Electrical Technology

Taxation

Mass Media Studies

Web Application

History

Accountancy

Home Science

Sociology

Psychology

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Download PDF: Check Step-by-Step Guide Here To download the CBSE Date Sheet for 2024 in PDF format, follow these step-by-step instructions: Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official website URL is usually “cbse.nic.in” or “cbse.gov.in.”

Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official website URL is usually “cbse.nic.in” or “cbse.gov.in.” Navigate to the Examination Section: Look for the “Examination” or “Exam” section on the CBSE website’s homepage.

Look for the “Examination” or “Exam” section on the CBSE website’s homepage. Find the CBSE Date Sheet for 2024: Within the Examination section, search for the CBSE Date Sheet for the year 2024.

Within the Examination section, search for the CBSE Date Sheet for the year 2024. Select Your Class: If there are separate date sheets for different classes (e.g., Class 10 or Class 12), choose the one that corresponds to your class.

If there are separate date sheets for different classes (e.g., Class 10 or Class 12), choose the one that corresponds to your class. Download the PDF: Click on the link to the CBSE Date Sheet for 2024. This will likely open a new page or a PDF file directly. If it opens a new page, you can usually find a download button or an option to save the file as a PDF.

Click on the link to the CBSE Date Sheet for 2024. This will likely open a new page or a PDF file directly. If it opens a new page, you can usually find a download button or an option to save the file as a PDF. Save the PDF: Click on the download or save option to save the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF file to your computer or mobile device.

Click on the download or save option to save the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF file to your computer or mobile device.

CBSE Sample Paper pdf – Check Subject – Wise CBSE has published the sample question papers for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination(next year) can access the sample papers by logging into the official website at . CBSE sample papers are designed to make students understand the actual board exam question paper format. By solving these papers, students become familiar with the structure of the exam, including the types of questions, mark distribution, and time constraints.

CBSE Websites to Track To track the CBSE date sheet 2024 release: cbse.gov.in

To download the latest CBSE sample papers and syllabus 2024: cbseacademic.nic.in

To access the CBSE board exam result 2024: results.cbse.nic.in CBSE Syllabus pdf – Check Subject – Wise Syllabus here. Candidates can check the latest CBSE curriculum documents and guidelines provided on the official CBSE website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. To stay updated on CBSE Board Exams for 2024, check this page – / you can also refer to the official CBSE website ( ) and check the official notifications and announcements from the website. NOTE: Remember that consistent effort and a focused approach are the keys to success in CBSE board exams. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

