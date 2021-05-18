CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: Students waiting for their CBSE Class 10 board exam results may have to wait a little longer. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday took a major decision and extended the deadline for schools to upload the internal assessment marks by June 30, stretching the entire process of evaluation and results by 20 days. As a result, the CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2021 will not be declared in June, but at a later date. Also Read - Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Today? Here's All You Need to Know

Based on the latest CBSE notification, Class 10 board exam results are now expected to be announced by the first week of July, official sources have said. Earlier, the Board had asked schools to submit the internal assessment marks by June 11 and June 5 was the last date to submit marks (out of 80). However, now the deadline has been pushed to June 30. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Delay Means Trouble For Foreign University Admissions | 5 Things Students Must Know

Here’s the latest notification:

On May 18, CBSE revised the marks submission deadline for internal assessment of Class 10 students. CBSE took the decision the ensure the safety and health of the teachers amid the pandemic. It has asked the results committee that it may make its own schedule based on the scheme provided by the Board. Also Read - CBSE Update: Students Await Major Decision, Clamour Grows to #cancel12thboardexams2021

Last month, the Union Education Ministry cancelled the CBSE Class 10 board exams and postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exam that was scheduled to begin on May 4, 2021. The new date for CBSE Class 12 board exam is still awaited.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: Evaluation Process

Usually, marks are given to students out of 100 – of which 80 marks are for written exam and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. However, as theory papers were cancelled this year due to the pandemic, CBSE decided to mark students out of 80 based on internal assessment strategies.

Here’s the breakdown:

10 marks for Unit Tests

30 marks for half yearly exams

40 marks for pre-boards

The moderation criteria of CBSE highlights the distribution of marks that schools have to adhere to and moderate the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 accordingly. The CBSE earlier has said that the step has been introduced to ensure an unbiased approach to declare Class 10 board results.

If any candidate is unsatisfied with the result, he/she will also be given an opportunity to appear in the exams when the COVID-19 situation improves.