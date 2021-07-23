CBSE 10th Results 2021: Amid growing speculations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare the Class 10th results 2021 soon, a fake link to check class 10 marks started doing rounds on social media. Some students took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wondered if CBSE class 10 results 2021 have been declared already.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time LIVE Updates: Final Results Delayed, Expected Next Week

“Has CBSE class 10 results been released? I was checking casually got this.. please confirm”, one of the students tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Date To be Delayed Further? Board Asks Schools Again to Revise Marks And Upload on Portal

Has CBSE class 10 results released? I was checking casually got this.. plz confirm.. I am though class 12 student.. CBSE, #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/4f7aHxtKJG — Ash (@ashybcci) July 23, 2021

Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 UPDATE: Board Expected to Announce Class 10 Exam Results DATE Today | Know How to Check Scores

However, when India.com visited the official site cbseresults.nic.in, it found that the board is yet to activate the result link.

Meanwhile, when a top CBSE official was asked if the link on social media is fake, she said, “Must be as the board has not made any announcement.” This will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams that the CBSE is declaring results of classes 10 and 12 without conducting any exams.

Earlier on Thursday, the board had released a fresh list of schools asking them to revise the results submitted by them by July 25, Sunday. “In case any school fails to complete the moderation process by then, its results will be declared separately”, a letter from Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Following the development, it has been reported that CBSE class 10th result 2021 will be delayed further in order to ensure Class 12 result on time.

Students who have appeared for CBSE class 10 board exam 2021 are advised to keep an eye on the official website – cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding board exam results.

CBSE 10th result 2021—- 4 things students should must know

Result date: By July 31, 2021

Result time: As per previous trends, the board is expected to declare results after 11 AM

Credentials needed to check 10th results: Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID

Result website: cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

Visit official CBSE results portal–cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link (once it is activated)

A new window will open

Enter your registration number. Click on submit

Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

CISCE to Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow at 3 PM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the Board Exam Results 2021 on Saturday, July 24. The board will release the results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) for Class 12 on its official website — www.cisce.org — at 3 PM.