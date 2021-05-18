CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: In the wake of the coronavirus situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a big decision that can affect lakh of students who were eagerly waiting for their CBSE class 10 board results 2021. Notably, the board has decided to extend the deadline for schools to submit the internal assessment marks by approximately 20 days. Earlier, the board had asked schools to submit these internal assessment marks by June 11 and June 5 was the last date to submit marks (out of 80) based on the formula suggested by the CBSE. But now the board has extended the date keeping in view the situation of the pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Here's What Happened in Key Meeting Held by RP Nishank Today

As per the latest notification, schools can submit these marks by June 30. “CBSE accords the highest priority to safety and health of the teachers. Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states, schools have been given extensions in their marks submission deadlines till June 30. However, result committee can make its own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE”, said the Board in an official statement.

Consequently, the class 10 result which was to expected to be released in the third week of June stands deferred. Now students can expected their CBSE Class 10 results in first week of July.

Check the official notification here:

Speaking to Indian Express, Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examination, CBSE said, “Delhi government had written to the CBSE to extend the deadline to submit marks and we had provided them with the required flexibility. But, we are noticing constant disturbance across the country due to COVID-19 and it is only logical to extend the deadline and not risk stakeholders’ lives.”

“Since we have already released guidelines for class 11 admissions, schools are free to start online classes for the students. There will be a slight delay in declaring the class 10 results, but it is not going to impact the students’ academic cycle,” he stated further.