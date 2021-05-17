New Delhi: While lakh of students are waiting for CBSE, CISCE to take a final decision on the conduction of class 12 board exam 2021, chances of examination getting scrapped are higher as the chorus for cancellation of examination is growing louder. Notably, India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of the examinations due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Requesting PM Modi to reconsider the decision on 12th Board Exams 2021, the Parents Association suggested that students can be evaluated on the basis of their past performance, and colleges, if required, can have an aptitude test. Also Read - Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Today? Here's All You Need to Know

“Many students and parents from across India are worried about the upcoming 12th Board Exams 2021 in physical mode due to the alarming rate of growth of COVID 19 cases and deaths during the second wave. It is going to have an immense negative impact on the mental health of students. Also, there is a chance that their entire year will be wasted. Students are studying in Class 12 for more than one and half years now. It is high time government gives them attention and takes decision immediately without any further delay”, the letter reads. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Education Minister's Key Meet to Plea in SC Seeking Cancellation of Boards, Here’s What Students Should Know

Earlier last month, CBSE had postponed the class 12 board exams, scheduled to begin from May 4, and had said that a final decision will be taken on June 1. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” the board had said while announcing the postponement.

Later, CISCE and several state boards followed the suit and deferred class 12 boards. But now, with the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, students, parents and a section of teachers have been pushing for cancellation of offline exams. Students have requested the board and education ministry to promote them on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams.

To make their demands heard, students took to Twitter and shared their opinions using hashtags like #modiji_cancel12thboards, CancelExamsSaveStudents and #CancelBoardExams2021.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

