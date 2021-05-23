CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: As the high-level meeting of Union Ministers to take a final call on the conduct of the class 12 board exams 2021 is underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has extended support to students demanding cancelling of board examinations. Expressing her disagreement with the CBSE’s proposal to conduct examinations for major subjects, Priyanka stated that it’s high time that India’s education system becomes “sensitive”. “I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well-being. It’s about time our education system incorporates sensitivity towards children’s well-being and starts taking these issues seriously,” she tweeted. Also Read - Viral Video: Hospital Staff Sings 'Namo Namo Ji Shankara' from Sushant Singh Rajput's Film for COVID Patients | Watch

The Congress leader asserted that students are already dealing with enough stress." I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months," she said.

Stating that children are vulnerbale to new strain of coronavirus, Priyanka further said,"Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of Covid – 19 pandemic. Their health and safety MATTERS. Why are we not learning our lessons? This wave has shown that children are vulnerable to new strains. In any case expecting children who are already under immense pressure to sit for their exams wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch day after day is insensitive and unfair. Many of them are likely to have family members who are down with COVID too", Priyanka wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had favoured cancellation of Class 12 board exams. He had said,”Both the government-run and private school administrations in the national capital have recommended that the Class XII board exams (CBSE board) should be canceled in view of the severe pandemic situation.”

Sisodia’s statement came after he held a meeting with the principals and teachers of both Delhi government-run and private schools of the national capital to discuss and solicit suggestions on the matter. “Keeping in mind the severity of the second wave of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants like black fungus etc., many students, teachers and their families are apprehensive about holding the Class XII board exams.

“They feel that the exam centers might become super spreaders. They have recommended that the most appropriate decision with regard to Class XII board exams would be to completely cancel them,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in Delhi government.

The CBSE board exams for Class X and Class XII were supposed to begin from May 4. However, due to the raging second wave of the pandemic, the Class X board exams were cancelled on April 15, while the Class XII exams were postponed until further notice.

When the CBSE had announced the postponement of Class XII board exams, it had said that a final decision on the matter will be announced on June 1.