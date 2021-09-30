CBSE Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 12 private candidates and special examination results today i.e., September 30, 2021, at 12 pm on the official website of the Board – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - WATCH: Elderly Woman Thwarts Leopard Attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Hospitalised with Minor Injuries

CBSE Class 12 private candidates and students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 special examinations are advised to visit the official website of the Board tomorrow at 12 pm to check and download the result.

Earlier, CBSE had informed the Supreme Court of India that the CBSE Class 12 private candidates and special examination results will be released on September 30.

CBSE improvement exam for class 12 students was held from August 25, 2021, to September 15, 2021.