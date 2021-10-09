CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Term 1 examination schedule next week, said reports. Once released, candidates will be able to check the class 10 and 12 exam timetable on CBSE’s official website— cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: IMPORTANT Update Students Must Check

While an official confirmation is awaited, teachers are reportedly expecting that the board might announce the exam dates by October 15, Friday. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam: From Time Table Release Date to Revised Exam Pattern, Here Are BIG Updates For Students

For the unversed, in the wake of the pandemic, the board this year has bifurcated classes 10, 12 exams into 2 terms— covering 50 per cent syllabus in each. As per the notification released earlier, the board had stated that Term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 would commence from November 15, while Term 2 would be conducted in March- April 2022. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Term 1 Examination Expected Next Month | Read Details

While Term 1 examinations would be held in MCQ format wherein students would be asked to fill in the OMR sheets, Term 2 examination will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions. Marks for both Term 1 and Term 2 would be taken into consideration for calculating the final CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022.

Earlier on Friday, while speaking to the Times of India, Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations at CBSE said that additional blank space or circle would be given in the OMR answer sheets for the comfort of candidates.

“While revision if the candidate realises that they have selected the wrong choice, they can strike it off, select the correct circle and write the same (like 1, 2, 3 or 4 or a, b, c or d) in the additional blank space,” Times of India quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Bharadwaj asserted that such responses will be calculated on the basis of a combination of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical mark recognition (OMR) techniques.

On being asked about the practical exams, Bharadwaj said the Term 1 practicals would be conducted by schools themselves. However, Term 2 practicals would be conducted by the CBSE based on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive.