New Delhi: At a time when the cross-border firing from the Pakistan side is on the rise, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the Indian Armed Forces are ready to tackle any situation arising from the international border with the neighbouring country. Saying that it was very difficult to say whether a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge, he said the defence services of India are prepared to take on any challenge.

The Chief of Defence Staff said this while inducting the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here. He said this to a question about any possibility of war emerging between India and Pakistan.

“All the defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge. It is very difficult to predict a scenario. But, we are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to us,” Rawat told a news agency.

The Chief of Defence Staff along with Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy witnessed Suryakiran Aerobatic Team display at the Thanjavur airbase during the SU-30 MKI fighter induction ceremony.

Earlier, CDS Rawat had said that many youths of the country are joining the terror organisation and to prevent them from that counter-radicalisation programmes should be started in the country.

He said programmess aimed at counter-radicalisation of youth should be started for saving them while there is still time.

“We should start counter-radicalisation programs while identifying who are the people to have been radicalised and to what degree. Then look at them who are completely radicalised and then look towards the future. What we are seeing in Kashmir, young boys and girls as young as 10 years old have been radicalised, but they can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual manner,” General Rawat had said at the panel discussion during Raisina Dialogue 2020.