New Delhi: At a time when the news reports of ceasefire violations from Pakistan side kept pouring in along the Line of Control (LoC), China on Friday urged both the neighbouring countries to exercise restraint along the international border.

“We note relevant reports and are concerned about the current situation. As neighbour of India and Pakistan, China calls on them to exercise restraint, avoid actions that might escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes on a day when Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army stated that it retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan posts. In the exchange of fire, 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers have been reportedly killed.

In the ceasefire, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian army and a woman were killed on Wednesday night along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army stated that Pakistan was targeting civilian population in India with vengeance from gun and mortar positions deployed and inside villages in PoK.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Army claimed that two of its soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops along the LOC.