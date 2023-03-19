Celebs Spotted: Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Sara Ali Khan During Her Chat Show | Watch Video

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is presently in the news owing to her Bollywood debut. For the uninitiated, the diva is all set to star in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz is also busy with her chat show called Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill which has been graced by popular actors. Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan graced Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show, and the two actresses had a lot of fun. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

