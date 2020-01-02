New Delhi: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Thursday came down heavily on the Central government for rejecting the state government’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade, saying it is suffering from ‘fear psychosis’ and also is afraid of the state.

“The Central government rejected the proposal of West Bengal’s tableau for Republic Day parade in Delhi. It’s not new in the history of Bengal. Delhi is afraid of Bengal. They can cancel the tableau of Bengal in Delhi but Bengal will cancel NRC and CAA in the state,” TMC leader Madan Mitra said. He also said that the Central government in Delhi is suffering from fear psychosis.

TMC leader Madan Mitra on 'Central govt rejected proposal of West Bengal tableau for Republic day parade in Delhi': It's not new in the history of Bengal. Delhi is afraid of Bengal. They can cancel the tableau of Bengal in Delhi but Bengal will cancel NRC and CAA in Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Ei9SwIDDa2 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Prior to Madan Mitra, another TMC leader also slammed the Centre for rejecting West Bengal’s tableau proposal for the Republic day parade, saying the Centre has insulted the people of the state for protesting the amended Citizenship Act.

“Just because West Bengal has been opposing anti-people policies of the BJP government, a step-motherly treatment is being meted out to the state. As we have opposed anti-people laws like CAA, the Centre has rejected our tableau proposal,” West Bengal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy told PTI.

Reacting to West Bengal’s proposal rejection for republic day, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said the Central government is behaving in a prejudiced manner which is not good for anyone.

“The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states,” Sule said in a tweet.

The statement from the TMC and the NCP comes after a committee set up by the Ministry of Defence rejected the West Bengal government’s entry.

“The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting,” the Ministry of Defence said in a ststement.

The statement further stated that the West Bengal government’s tableau was earlier shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process.

For this year, the Ministry said 22 proposals comprising 16 States and Union Territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings.

“For the Republic Day Parade 2020, 56 tableaux proposals, 32 from States and Union Territories and 24 from ministries and departments, were received,” the statement said.