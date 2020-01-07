New Delhi: At a time when the price of the onion is still skyrocketing across the country, the Central government on Tuesday said it has so far imported 12,000 tonne of onion and it is being offered to states at Rs 49-58 per kg for retail distribution and to check prices.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the government is importing onion through state-owned MMTC and also facilitating private imports to boost domestic supply and contain its price rise.

“We have imported so far 12,000 tonnes of onion from countries like Turkey and Afghanistan,” Paswan stated.

The Union Minister further stated that out of the total import, 1,000 tonnes have already been distributed to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

“By the end of this month, additional 36,000 tonnes of imported onion is expected to arrive in India which will help ease pressure on prices,” he further added.

The onion prices, which were ruling high in the Indian markets with Rs 100 per kg in most cities since last two months have now started softening as imported onions and new kharif crops have started arriving in the markets.

As per updates, the price of onion is the national capital is Rs 70/kg as against Rs 118 per kg on December 19, 2019. Similarly, prices of onion in Mumbai have dropped to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 120 per kg in the said period.