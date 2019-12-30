New Delhi: In an effort to give new wings to the communication across the country, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the Central government has decided to conduct trials for 5G spectrum in India.

“We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials. 5G is the future. We will encourage new innovations in 5G. All operators can participate in the 5G trials,” Prasad said.

He said this while speaking at the launch of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system to facilitate blocking and tracing of stolen or lost mobile phones in the national capital.

Saying that technology had a huge role to play in the development and betterment of the nation, Prasad said digital India is empowering everyone across the nation.

“Aadhar is nothing but a digital identity to confirm your physical identity. Digital India is empowering people. Under this, 37 crore bank accounts were opened and we linked it to Aadhar. Now they are getting benefits of government schemes,” he added. Prasad said that 5G is future and it is speed. “We will encourage new innovation in 5G,” he added.

Another top official present at the event said that telecom giant Huawei will also be allowed to take part in the trials for 5G in India. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik were also present at the event.