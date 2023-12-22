Top Recommended Stories

Centre Bans Non-essential Construction Work, Curbs Imposed On Vehicles; Details Here

In a bid to curb the alarming decline in air quality, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked, triggering Stage-3 restrictions across the Delhi-NCR region.

Published: December 22, 2023 5:58 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Friday, prompting the central government to take drastic action in its battle against the city’s notorious air pollution. In a bid to curb the alarming decline in air quality, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked, triggering Stage-3 restrictions across the Delhi-NCR region.

