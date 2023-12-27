Home

Centre Declares ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir /MLJK-MA’ As ‘Unlawful Association’ Under UAPA

"The PM Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

New Delhi: The Modi government on Wednesday declared the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. Home Minister Amit Shah took to X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K.”

The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023

All you need to know about Masarat Alam?

Masarat Alam Bhat is the chairperson of Kashmiri hardline separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

Masarat Alam Bhat had taken over the post in 2021.

Alam is 50 years old and has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019

Alam has been in Tihar jail after being booked by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case.

He was arrested in 2010 over his alleged role in the mass public protest in the Kashmir valley that year.

Alam continued to remain under prison as he was booked in cases under Public Safety Act.

Alam has 27 FIRs registered against him and he has been booked under the PSA 36 times, according to local media reports.

In March 2015, Masarat Alam was released, triggering backlash against the People’s Democratic Party.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government arrested him again the next month on charges of ‘sedition’ and ‘waging war against the state’ after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally to welcome then Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

Alam had played a key role in organising mass protests in Kashmir valley in 2010 when over 120 youth were killed in security forces action.

