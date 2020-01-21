New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who on Tuesday visited Jammu and Kashmir as part of Centre’s outreach programme, said the abrogation of Article 370 will have a positive impact on the people of the UT. Naqvi is part of a group of 36 ministers from the Centre to visit the UT to make the locals aware of developmental policies of the Central government.

Addressing a gathering at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, Naqvi said: “The new system will usher in development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.” During the meeting, he promised an increase in the Haj quota and scholarships for Kashmiri students.

Saying that the Central government is closely monitoring the problem of unemployment and lack of industrial growth in the UT, the minister said many initiatives will be taken in the future for the development.

“The ministerial visit to Jammu and Kashmir is just the beginning and many such initiatives will be undertaken in the future,” he added.

During his meeting with the locals, Naqvi said Rs 16 crore has been granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Himayat’ program under which 12,000 young people have been trained.

“Under ‘Himayat’ program, Rs 16 crore has been granted for Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 young people have been trained. AIIMS is being established in Samba and Awantipora,” Naqvi said.

He said this during his visit to Srinagar as part of a massive outreach by the Central government, two months after Jammu and Kashmir formally became a Union territory.

As per the plan of the Central government, 36 Union Ministers are visiting the region between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

During the visit, a memorandum was presented to Naqvi by residents of Fakir Gujri area which said the apprehensions of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding land and jobs must be allayed by issuing a domicile certificate.

On the fourth day of the outreach programme in J-K, the Union ministers who visited different areas include Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Kailash Choudhary, Pratap Sarangi, Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Anurag Thakur, Kishal Pal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Nitin Gadkari, Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre.