Centre Issues Advisory For Indians Travelling To or Based in Rakhine State of Myanmar
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to or based in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to or based in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. “In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately,” MEA said in the statement.
