New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal described Jammu and Kashmir a ‘jewel’ of the country and said the Centre has planned to come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon. While making the announcement, the Union Minister hoped that the package would attract large amounts of investment to the valley.

Announcing more developmental packages, the Union Minister also stated that Kashmir would be linked with the rest of the country by train by December next year.

He asserted that development work has gathered pace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after June 18, 2018 when the erstwhile state came under Governor”s rule.

“I am very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground and I am sure that in the days and months to come this process will continue relentlessly. We will soon come out with an industrial package and we hope to see large amounts of investment coming to Kashmir,” Goyal said.

The statement from the Union Minister came after he visited Jammu as part a Centre’s outreach programme to make the locals know the potential benefits of the revocation of Article 370.

The Union Minister was part of the second batch of seven Union ministers who visited Jammu today and addressed locals in a series of public meetings. During the visit, the minister also inaugurated various projects in different districts.

“What we have heard since our childhood that it is paradise on earth. It was paradise on earth and it will remain so as well. It is a jewel of the country and truly a paradise on earth and I am proud of Jammu and Kashmir,” Goyal said.