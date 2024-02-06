Home

Centre To Bring ‘White Paper’ On Economic Mismanagement of UPA Government; Budget Session Extended

The White Paper will elaborate on India's economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government will bring a ‘white paper’ on the economic mismanagement of the UPA government, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Notably, the session of Parliament has also been extended for one day for this very reason. The sources further added that the White Paper will elaborate on India’s economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government. It will also talk about the impact of positive steps that can be taken at that time.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government is likely to present a White Paper on the mismanagement of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power in May 2014 after a 10-year rule by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

“It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. “The government will lay a White Paper on table of the House,” announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman while presenting the interim Budget for the next financial year on Thursday.

According to a senior government official, the white paper may be presented next week.

The Budget session of Parliament which began on Wednesday is scheduled to be the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the General Elections in the next couple of months. The current Budget session would end on February 9 with the passage of the Interim Budget 2024-25.

Sitharaman said when the Modi government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour, she said, was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms.

“The government did that successfully following our strong belief of ‘nation-first’,” Sitharaman said.

She further said the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development. Sitharaman began her nearly an hour-long Budget speech emphasising that the Indian economy has witnessed profound positive transformation in the last ten years.

The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism, she said.

“With the blessings of the people, when our government under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges,” the senior minister said.

