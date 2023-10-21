Home

News

Centre To Launch Mega Drive For Full Saturation Of Welfare Schemes As PM Modi Sets Target Of 6 Months

Centre To Launch Mega Drive For Full Saturation Of Welfare Schemes As PM Modi Sets Target Of 6 Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries of the government's welfare schemes are enrolled and benefiting from them. To achieve this, the government will launch a mega drive called the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country.

PM Modi being welcomed by BJP national President JP Nadda at the BJP Central Election Committee meeting (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes are enrolled and benefiting from them. To achieve this, the government will launch a mega drive called the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

PM Modi Focuses On Key Schemes

The drive will focus on 10 key schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana (PMSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

You may like to read

Special Exercise Begins From Diwali

The exercise will begin after Diwali next month and continue for several weeks. Specially fitted ‘raths’ will reach beneficiaries across the country, they said. In a recent Cabinet meeting, Modi exhorted his colleagues to work harder and ensure that deserving beneficiaries who have still not gotten the benefits of welfare schemes are reached out to faster, the report said.

During a meeting with top officials, he underlined the need to expedite the saturation of welfare schemes.

“He said he wants all his schemes to reach full saturation in the next six months,” a source said.

The drive will ensure the saturation of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM KISAN, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana, and the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, besides skill development schemes and the recently launched Vishwakarma Yojana, they said.

Modi has repeatedly stressed the need for saturation of welfare schemes, asserting that such an approach also rules out any discrimination and takes welfare initiatives to every deserving citizen.

The saturation drive comes as the ruling BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May next year, under the leadership of Modi, who will seek a third straight term after leading the party to two back-to-back big wins in the general elections in 2014 and 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES