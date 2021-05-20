New Delhi: The Centre is planning to launch a channel that will have an international presence and project India’s voice on global issues, much like ‘BBC World’. The national public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has also floated a tender for a consultant that will come up with the plan for the new channel, stated Indian Express. Incidentally, it comes at a time when the Indian government is facing criticism in international media on its COVID-19 handling. Also Read - ‘Kangana Ranaut Is Being Vicious, Must Dignify Her Responses’, Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani

The report by IE mentioned that an invitation for Expression of Interest was floated on May 13 for a reputed global consultant that will come up with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) “on the establishment of DD International”. Also Read - Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand: 1 Dead, 4 Missing; Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rains

“In view of the strategic objective to build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India, it is envisaged to establish DD International,” the EOI stated. Also Read - Income Tax Alert: ITR E-Filing Portal For Taxpayers To Be Shut; Check New Website Details

“The EOI is being issued for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from reputed global consultants with experience in advising international broadcasters/media houses on projects of this nature,” The Express quoted from the EOI.

Mentioning the objective of the channel, the draft EOI stated that DD International will project India’s point of view on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance.