New Delhi: Amid reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortage across the country, the Modi government has turned down Serum Institute of India’s (SII) request to export around 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the United Kingdom. Dismissing SII’s request, Centre insisted that the local vaccine production be supplied to protect Indians first. “These 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are now available for inoculating people between 18-44 years age. States have been asked to procure it. Private hospitals can also get them,” TOI quoted an official source as saying. Also Read - Pfizer Vaccine Now Expanded to US Teens as Young as 12 Years

The Serum Institute had on March 23 sought permission from the ministry to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK, citing an agreement with AstraZeneca in this regard, while assuring India that its own anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be disturbed due to this supply. Also Read - JAP Chief Pappu Yadav Arrested For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Protocols