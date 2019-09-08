New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured that Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East will not be scrapped by the Centre.

While Article 370 is temporary in nature, Article 371 is all about special provisions for the North East and that there is a vast difference between the two, noted the BJP leader.

Addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council, Shah asserted, “I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371.” He also said, “After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre.”