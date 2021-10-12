CEP vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's CEP vs SIN at Gaddafi Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Central Punjab will take on Sindh in the 2nd semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium – October 12. The National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN match will begin at 8 PM IST. The absence of their captain Babar Azam will hurt Central Punjab in this crucial game. CEP finished 2nd in the National T20 Cup points table with 12 points. They have managed to win 6 matches and lost 4. On the other hand, Sindh were slightly inconsistent in the second half of the tournament where they managed to win 2 of their 4 matches played. With 6 wins, 4 losses they finished 3rd in the standings with 12 points. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, CEP vs SINFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, CEP vs SIN Dream11 Tips and Prediction, CEP vs SIN Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Sindh will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 12.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

CEP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Akhlaq

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shehzad (VC), Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor

All-rounders – Hussain Talat (C), Faheem Ashraf, Danish Aziz

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Irfan Khan, Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Taha Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Afzal (wk), Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

CEP vs SIN SQUADS

Sindh (SIN): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Central Punjab (CEP): Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Sameen Gul.

