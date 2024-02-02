Home

News

First Reaction Of Jharkhand CM Champai Soren After Taking Oath, Says ‘Will Speed Up Work Started by Hemant’

First Reaction Of Jharkhand CM Champai Soren After Taking Oath, Says ‘Will Speed Up Work Started by Hemant’

First Reaction Of Jharkhand CM Champai Soren After Taking Oath: Says ‘Will Speed Up Work Started by Hemant’

First Reaction Of Jharkhand CM Champai Soren After Taking Oath: Says ‘Will Speed Up Work Started by Hemant’

Ranchi: After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren interacted with the media and praised the work done for tribal people by former CM Hemant Soren, stating that he will speed up the work started by him. Soren also slammed the Opposition parties saying that they attempted to create instability in the state but failed by the strength of the alliance. “…Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people. Opposition’s attempt to create instability in the state has failed by the strength of our alliance,” he said.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Ranchi | New CM of Jharkhand, Champai Soren says, “…Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people. Opposition’s attempt to create… pic.twitter.com/b9MEjOJris — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024





You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.