Champai Soren Reach Delhi Amid Rift Over New Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion, To Meet Congress Chief

Champai Soren Reach Delhi Amid Rift Over New Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion, To Meet Congress Chief

Champai Soren and state Congress president Rajesh Thakur have reached Delhi and are scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

New Delhi: After the formation of the new cabinet in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Champai Soren, along with state Congress President Rajesh Thakur arrived at Jharkhand Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday.

Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on Saturday said that CM Soren will meet Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Some MLAs, who are upset about not being part of the cabinet are in the national capital to discuss their concerns with Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will be meeting Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the formation of the new cabinet. We will also meet other leaders of the party…The MLAs have come to Delhi to convey their issues,” Thakur told ANI.

Eight of 12 Congress MLAs Disgruntled Over Portfolio Distribution in Champai Soren Govt Reach Delhi

Amid strong resentment brewing among some Congress legislators in Jharkhand over the induction of four party MLAs in the cabinet of Chief Minister Champai Soren, eight of the 12 disgruntled MLAs reached Delhi on Saturday evening.

“We have reached Delhi. Rest will be reaching tomorrow… We will hold discussions with the Congress leadership here… We want replacement of all the four… the 12 MLAs are together barring the four ministers and MLA Pradeep Yadav,” Congress legislator Kumar Jaimangal, also known as Anup Singh, told PTI.

The Bermo legislator said the Congress has 17 MLAs and the JMM 29.

“The JMM has already taken the chief minister and the speaker’s posts. They have six ministerial berths and we want the remaining one. We are not compromising on that,” Jaimangal demanded.

Unhappy with the Congress’ decision to again give ministerial berths to Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, the legislators went into a huddle at a Ranchi hotel earlier in the day, where JMM’s new minister Basant Soren, the youngest son of party supremo Shibu Soren, reached to persuade them to change their decision.

“There is no confusion… we are all united,” Basant Soren claimed after meeting the MLAs.

Champai Soren and state Congress president Rajesh Thakur have also reached Delhi and are scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.