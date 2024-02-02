Champai Soren Takes Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister

Home

Champai Soren Takes Oath As New Jharkhand Chief Minister

Ranchi: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren took oath as the new Jharkhand chief minister on Friday. He took the oath after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post yesterday.

JMM vice president Champai Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/xxcA7E8sxg — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

