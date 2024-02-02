By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Champai Soren Takes Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister
Ranchi: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren took oath as the new Jharkhand chief minister on Friday. He took the oath after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post yesterday.
JMM vice president Champai Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/xxcA7E8sxg
— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024
