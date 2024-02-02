Top Recommended Stories

Champai Soren Takes Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister

Updated: February 2, 2024 12:31 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Ranchi: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren took oath as the new Jharkhand chief minister on Friday. He took the oath after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post yesterday.

