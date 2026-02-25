Home

‘Champion of Indian-Israeli alliance, great friend’: Israel PM Netanyahu heaps praise on PM Modi; here’s what he said

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has called PM Modi a great friend after the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the tarmac.

PM Modi in Israel: In a big development amid PM Modi’s historic Israel tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a private meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday. In a special and heartwarming gesture PM Modi was received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Mrs Sara Netanyahu at the airport. For those unversed, PM Modi is on a two-day State visit with the two leaders discussing a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Here are all the details you need to know regarding PM’s Modi’s recent Israel visit and what Israeli PM said about PM Modi.

How was PM Modi welcomed in Israel?

“This is a bond of real friendship. Great friend, my great friend,” Netanyahu is seen saying while meeting PM Modi in a video shared by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

“Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region,” PM Modi posted on social media site X after the historic meeting.

“Champion of Indian-Israeli alliance,” Israeli PM Netanyahu said after the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the tarmac.

What PM Modi said about India-Israel relations?

In a big development after he arrived in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Modi stated that he is honoured to have been received by Israeli counterpart and his wife at the airport and is looking forward to holding talks and fruitful outcomes, a report by IANS news agency said.

“Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship,” PM Modi posted on X.

When did PM Modi last visit Israel?

Notably, PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017. The historic trip of the Indian Prime Minister is still remembered today as it opened new avenues in defence, agriculture for India and water management cooperation between the two Asian countries. Readers would also remember that Israeli PM Netanyahu had welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017 also.

(With IANS inputs)

