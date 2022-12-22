Chandigarh Makes RT-PCR Tests Mandatory; Steps Up Vigil Due To COVID Surge

Chandigarh administration issued a notification to increases RT-PCR testing at all government hospitals.

Chandigargh: India confirmed three cases of Omicron sub variant BF.7 on Wednesday, that is reported to be driving the surge in COVID cases in China. The new spike in China has put the world on its toes again. In wake of the cases found in India, Centre immediately held a meeting and states have already started releasing advisories as a precaution. Similarly, Chandigarh administration issued a notification to increases RT-PCR testing at all government hospitals. The notification mandates the test for all patients admitted to emergency wards and through OPDs.

The current practice of mandating a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result for admission/procedures will continue. Patients coming to OPDs with flu-like symptoms will now be asked to get an RT-PCR test at the screening OPD. They will be provided with necessary OPD treatment after taking due precautions.

All healthcare workers have been directed to take precautionary measures and wear face masks, practise frequent hand washing/sanitisation and maintain social distancing. .

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharahstra, Kerala, Karnataka and other have issued advisories.

In the COVID review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in virus caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” tweeted Mandaviya.

The minister asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated. “I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya said.