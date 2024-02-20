Home

Chandigarh Mayoral Election: Supreme Court Declares AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar As Winner

SC declares AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar winner of Chandigarh mayoral election.

Supreme Court of India

Chandigarh Mayoral Election: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral election. Reacting to top court’s verdict, Kumar said, “This is the victory of truth. Democracy has been kept alive. I am very thankful for that…I thank all the leaders and the INDIA Alliance that voted for me. BJP will be exposed just like they were exposed here and they will face defeat everywhere.”

When asked about three AAP Councillors joining BJP, he said, “I hope they will come back. Maybe they went there after being led astray. But they were true soldiers of the party. Maybe they will come back.”

The top court had earlier said that it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and declaration of result after considering the eight “defaced” ballots which were declared invalid by the returning officer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has commenced hearing the plea of defeated AAP candidate for the election Kuldeep Kumar, accusing returning officer Anil Masih of electoral malpractices.

The top court is scrutinising the ballot papers and watching the video recordings which were brought before it by a judicial officer appointed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s Registrar General.

“We would like to see ballots which were invalidated,” the CJI said at the outset.

