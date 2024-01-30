Home

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Result: AAP Challenges BJP’s Win in High Court, Kejriwal Claims Cheating | Top Updates

"Action should be taken against the Presiding Officer. He should be arrested, he has done treason...We will file a complaint & demand not just an inquiry but his arrest," AAP Leader Raghav Chadda said.

Kejriwal Received Letter Asking Him To Block Dates For Ram Mandir Inauguration: AAP Sources

New Delhi: In a major setback for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. BJP’s Manoj Sonkar, who is now the new mayor, secured 16 votes outstripping Kuldeep Singh, the combined nominee of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who got 12 votes.

However, soon after the declaration of the results accusations flew against the presiding officer, Anil Masih, for allegedly making tick marks on polled votes. It led to the cancellation of eight ballots.

While addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadda demanded action against the Presiding officer. “Action should be taken against the Presiding Officer. He should be arrested, he has done treason…We will file a complaint & demand not just an inquiry but his arrest,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Result is a matter of concern and worrisome. “The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor’s election, then they can go to any extent in the country’s elections. This is very worrying,” he tweeted.

चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव में दिन दहाड़े जिस तरह से बेईमानी की गई है, वो बेहद चिंताजनक है। यदि एक मेयर चुनाव में ये लोग इतना गिर सकते हैं तो देश के चुनाव में तो ये किसी भी हद तक जा सकते हैं। ये बेहद चिंताजनक है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2024

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Result: Here are the top updates

Whatever we saw during the Chandigarh mayor election that is not only unconstitutional but

was treason…The illegality that we saw in the Chandigarh mayor election can only be called treason: AAP leader Raghav Chadda said.

was treason…The illegality that we saw in the Chandigarh mayor election can only be called treason: For the first time in the Chandigarh mayor elections- 8 out of the 36 votes were declared invalid. Congress & AAP alliance had to get 20 votes. We got 12 votes & 8 were declared invalid. Not a single vote of the BJP was declared invalid: AAP

This shows that BJP for a mayor election can use all illegal tactics what would they do during the Lok Sabha elections seeing their loss. Does the BJP want to make this country North Korea?: AAP

This is not a setback for one coalition, one alliance or one party. It is a setback for India’s democracy…We are aggrieved and hurt & we are worried as to what will happen in the upcoming 2024 polls. If the BJP can resort to such low levels & commit forgery & illegality…BJP can go to any level to rig the election process: AAP Leader Raghav Chadda

This is robbery. In Chandigarh, there are 36 Councillor seats out of which 14 seats are BJPs & 13 seats are AAPs and 7 seats of Congress. Total AAP (13 + 7) has 20 seats…BJP has been exposed again: Delhi Minister and AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Levelling allegations is their (AAP-Congress) job. Wherever they don’t have their way, they level allegations…Everything is on camera. But when they couldn’t digest their defeat, they created this atmosphere and started blaming us. They started tearing ballot papers and jostling people around after the name of the Mayor was announced…When they can’t run a small city, how can they run a state? Let them do press conference, we are not wrong. We have won the election: Newly-elected Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar said

