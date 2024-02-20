Home

News

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Directs Recounting With 8 ‘Invalid’ Ballots as Valid

CJI : We will direct that the votes at the poll shall be recounted and these 8 shall be treated as valid and results be declared on the basis of that.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday examined the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral poll. Coming down heavily on the Returning Officer Anil Masih in the controversy over the Chandigarh mayoral election, a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud examined the eight “invalid” votes at the heart of the row between the BJP and the AAP, and said they “shall be recounted… treated as valid” and “results declared on the basis of that”.

