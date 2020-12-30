Haryana’s ruling BJP-JJP combine has lost mayoral polls in two municipal corporations but won in one civic body on Wednesday. The opposition Congress won the post of mayor for the Sonepat Municipal Corporation, while the BJP won the post in Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Expelled From BJP Hours After Joining

BJP's Kulbhushan Goyal won the Panchkula mayor election by defeating Congress' Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by a margin of 2,057 votes. In the Ambala Municipal Corporation, Congress rebel Venod Sharma's Haryana Jan Chetna Party won.

Goyal got 49,860 votes, while Ahluwalia polled 47,803 votes.

The Congress won Sonipat by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes. Nikhil Madaan wil be Sonipat’s first mayor. Resentment against the new agricultural laws was the reason of the BJP’s loss, the rival Congress claimed.

“Congress has won the Sonipat Mayor Elections by a huge margin. Congress: 72,111. BJP: 58,300. Remember, Sonipat is right next to Singhu Border & is the Epicenter of Farmer Agitation in Haryana & UP. Nearly a year after the BJP-JJP alliance formed a government in Haryana, (sic),” Congress leader Srivatsa tweeted earlier.

Here are the highlights of the results:

Ambala: Haryana Jan Chetna Party’s Shakti Rani Sharma defeated BJP’s Vandana Sharma by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

Sonepat: Congress’ Nikhil Madaan defeated BJP’s candidate Lalit Batra by a margin of 13,818 votes

Rewari: BJP wins the post of Chairperson. BJP’s Poonam Yadav defeated Independent Upma Yadav by 2,087 votes.

Uklana: Independent candidate Sushil Sahu defeated BJP’s ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Mahender Soni for the President’s post.

Sampla: Independent candidate Pooja defeated the BJP nominee for the President’s post.

Dharuhera Municipal Committee election in Rewari district, independent nominee Kanwar Singh became the President by defeating nearest rival and BJP candidate Sandeep Bohra by 632 votes.

Singh got 3,048 votes, while Bohra got 2,416 votes and JJP’s Man Singh got 1,657 votes. Nearly 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to municipal bodies on Sunday.

The BJP had pitted candidates for the mayor post on all three municipal corporation seats, apart from the President candidate for the municipal council of Rewari.