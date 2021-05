New Delhi: Guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 in Chandigarh will be in force up to June 30. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions Till June 10, Revises Guidelines on Vehicular Movement

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Weekend Curfew to Continue in Chandigarh | What Will be Open, What Will Remain Closed

Also Read - Chandigarh Imposes Weekend Corona Curfew. What's Allowed, What's Not