Chandigarh: In a bid to further contain the coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the curfew in the city till May 25 morning. A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. Responding to complaints against private hospitals for overcharging Covid patients, he directed the Health Department to again notify the approved rates for the treatment. Keeping in view the additional availability of vaccines for those above 18 years, it was decided at the meeting to administer 2,000 doses every day to the eligible beneficiaries. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 26, Essential Shops to Open For 3 Hours

Badnore thanked the Indian Army, NGOs and charitable Institutions for setting up mini-Covid care centres in the city. He appealed to other organisations to come forward to set up such facility with provision for oxygen. Also Read - Mizoram Extends Ongoing COVID Lockdown, Restrictions To Remain In Force Till May 24

At present, Chandigarh has 7,644 active cases, while the neighbouring Panchkula in Haryana has 2,414 cases and Mohali in Punjab has 8,717 active cases. Also Read - 39 Areas in Chandigarh Declared Containment Zone. Check Sector-Wise List

(With inputs from IANS)